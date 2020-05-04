Who is included at your parish? What does a parish that includes all people look like?

Since the Pastoral Statement of U.S. Catholic Bishops on Persons with Disabilities in 1978, the church has stressed the importance of including all people. The Pastoral Statement begins: “The same Jesus who heard the cry for recognition from the disabled of Judea and Samaria two thousand years ago calls us, his followers, to embrace our responsibility to our own disabled brothers and sisters in the United States.”

More than 40 years later, how well has the church’s promise succeeded at the local parish level? Some Catholics might attend a parish that has strived to make its building ADA-compliant for people with mobility restrictions, from installing ramps at all entrances to equipping restrooms with grab bars and wheelchair-height sinks and hand dryers. Other parishes might also include ASL interpretation at all services or be sure to offer gluten-free communion hosts and social hour refreshments for parishioners with dietary restrictions.

How accessible is your parish? U.S. Catholic wants to know.

Image: Unsplash cc via Yomex Owo