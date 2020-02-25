6 holy women to pray with this Lent

My friend Teresa tells an endearing story of her second-grade self beaming with pride as she returned home from school one day carrying a picture of St. Thérèse of Lisieux. Her class learned about saints that morning, and it tickled young Teresa to think she was named after the “Little Flower.”

She scampered upstairs to share the excitement with her mom, only to learn that she is actually named after St. Teresa of Ávila. Her mom pulled out a picture of St. Teresa, who isn’t depicted with the same vibrant flair as her counterpart. A crushed Teresa burst out: “I want to be named after the pretty St. Teresa!”

A sweet moment of childhood honesty!

Today Teresa writes of the experience, “The disappointment of that afternoon is long gone, but the pride of the morning is not. It delights me to be named after St. Teresa of Ávila and to share a name with two other amazing women in our church history: St. Thérèse of Lisieux and St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta. I am in a sisterhood of Teresas and gain strength and wisdom from each of these women.”

The holy women who share her name come alive across generations—even centuries—for my friend. The communion of saints knows no bounds in heaven or on earth. In fact, the communion grows with each baptized person. We are all saints in our own ways, mirrors to the sacred in the ordinariness of our everyday lives.

Some members of the communion of saints make such a lasting impact on the world that the church canonizes them as saints. Canonized saints are holy witnesses to the faith who intercede for those of us still on our earthly journey.

In The Big Book of Women Saints (HarperOne), Sarah Gallick writes of canonized female saints who are “martyrs and mystics, rebellious daughters, loving wives and mothers, reformed prostitutes, restless visionaries and humble recluses.” She says these women “were all blessed with a unique ability to influence the world for the better and an extraordinary capacity for love.”

A great cloud of female witnesses surrounds us. Let us rejoice with them!

Besides coinciding with Lent, the month of March offers another reason to celebrate female saints. U.S. presidents have proclaimed March “Women’s History Month” since 1987. The movement to more formally honor women’s contributions to society started in the 1970s. Up until then, most schools did not include any sort of “women’s history” in their curriculum. In fact, the idea that women have history worth sharing wasn’t common among the people (that is, men) in power.

Unsatisfied, a group of women did what women have done forever: They got organized and told stories.

Soon, schools and libraries began highlighting women such as Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth, and Harriet Tubman. March became a time to reflect on equal rights laws on the basis of sex: how far the country has come and how much farther it still needs to go.

The church would do well to reflect on women’s history and how much more work still needs to be done to achieve equity among Catholics of all genders.

To start, consider inviting these six female saints to journey with you this Lenten season. Below are ideas of ways to pray, fast, and give alms inspired by the lives of these holy women.

St. Kateri Tekakwitha (1656–1680) Patroness of ecology and the environment

Kateri Tekakwitha blazed her own trail as the first Native American to be canonized. A woman of Algonquin and Iroquois ancestry, Kateri grew up in the midst of brutal colonization in present-day New York. Her parents died of smallpox when she was just 4 years old. Her uncle, a Mohawk chief who hated the Jesuit missionaries for infiltrating their land, adopted Kateri. A Jesuit priest baptized Kateri around age 20, a move that left her scorned by her Mohawk community. Kateri took another step outside of native tradition when she refused to get married. Kateri offers a striking example of what biographer Nelly Walworth calls a “thoroughly modern quest for personal autonomy.”

Kateri’s deep devotion to her faith showed in her prayer life. She would go into the woods for an hour each day to pray. Her story also raises awareness of the painful history between Catholic colonizers and Native Americans.

Prayer Lift up a prayer of gratitude for the Native Americans whose land now sustains your home and workplace. Visit the website native-land.ca or your local historical society to research the specific tribes indigenous to the region. As Paul wrote in his letter to the Thessalonians, “We always give thanks to God for all of you and mention you in our prayers, constantly” (1 Thess. 1:2).