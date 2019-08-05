Is your parish sustainable?

In May, 2015 Pope Francis released Laudato Si' (On Care for Our Common Home). In his second encyclical, the pope urges Catholics to be mindful of their environmental impact and to actively work for environmental justice. He says of the importance of sustainability, "Many things have to change course, but it is we human beings above all who need to change."

Have parishes taken this message seriously?

Image: Unsplash cc via Motah