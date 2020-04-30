President Trump cannot have the Catholic endorsement

The Trump campaign is making a surprisingly big play for white Catholic voters—a key bloc to win the Rustbelt. Earlier this month, originally planned as an event in Milwaukee, the Trump campaign live-streamed the rollout of Catholics for Trump. Outside groups friendly to Trump have been engaged to micro-target and “geo-track” Catholics at the parish level in the upper Midwest. Last week, top-level surrogate, Attorney General William Barr, was deployed on a call to religious leaders, including Catholic clergy and bishops, to stoke concerns about those who might use the COVID-19 virus to keep religious services and religious schools closed.

Nothing is wrong with this. Both campaigns should recognize the importance of Catholic voters, many of whom swung from supporting Obama to supporting Trump in the last election. As a Catholic, though, I worry about how my church will react to this outreach.

Case in point, last Saturday President Trump, along with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and HHS Secretary Ben Carson, had a call with Catholic leaders. There are several recordings and transcripts of the call.

Ostensibly about Catholic schools, in reality the call was a campaign event. The president preened that “he was the best in history for the Catholic Church.” He repeatedly claimed dire consequences for Catholics were he not reelected, saying that Democrats “want abortion to the end of the ninth month and beyond,” citing Hillary Clinton and Virginia’s Democratic Governor Ralph Northam. The president then promised in regard to helping Catholic schools that “We’ll be helping you out more than you know.”

And, lest anyone on the call was unclear about his ask, the president touted his opposition to the Johnson Amendment that blocks tax exempt institutions from endorsing political candidates, and pointedly insisted that institutions like the Catholic Church can now “express your views very strongly” and that November 3 has “never been more important for the church.” (Aside: Mr. President, the Johnson Amendment has NOT been repealed.)

Fair enough, President Trump; it’s an election year, the white Catholic vote is up for grabs, and politics is politics. My concern is not about you; it’s about my church. By tradition, in keeping with longstanding United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) guidelines, and in keeping with papal directives and Canon Law, the church and its officials should avoid the appearance of partisanship.

Long after the point where it was obvious that the president was orchestrating a campaign event, four bishops also spoke on the call: Bishop Michael Barber of Oakland, who heads the USCCB committee on Catholic education; Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York; Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, the current president of the USCCB; and Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston.

Cardinal O’Malley and Archbishop Gomez remained carefully neutral in their remarks, but none of the bishops noted any of the dozens of social justice concerns that the church has with Trump administration policies—policies affecting poverty, refugees, immigrants, climate change, racial justice, and so on.

Less neutral was the over-the-top bonhomie of Cardinal Dolan, mutually backslapping with the president and even later reiterating his praise for the president on Fox News. Bishop Barber gushed that he looked forward to continue partnering with the administration, thanked the president for his appointment of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, and praised DeVos for being such a “great ally to Catholics.”

Let there be Catholics for Trump and Catholics for Biden and Catholics for none-of-the-above. Let there be righteous engagement from my church on issues like abortion, immigration, climate change, school choice, and racial justice. But, let’s not see any hints of partisanship among those in Roman collars or those in bishops’ mitres. Pope John Paul II warned against clergy involvement in partisan elections. Pope Benedict instructed that politics is the duty of the laity—not the clergy.

I do not think that Cardinal Dolan and Bishop Barber went rogue. Perhaps they naively thought the call would not be recorded. Perhaps they were caught up in the president’s well-known sense of humor. He is a funny guy. I’m sure they did not intend to give the appearance of partisanship. Yet they did and did so scandalously.

My question is: What must Dolan’s and Barber’s brother bishops do to fix this mess? What should be the statement from Archbishop Gomez, the USCCB president?

It’s clear that President Trump, floundering in an election year and watching his poll numbers drop, desperately wants the endorsement of the Catholic Church. He can’t have it. Bishops must leave politics to the laity.

Image: Flickr cc via Tabitha Kaylee Hawk