During this primary election, vote for family justice

Voting can feel fraught for Catholics. Neither national party’s platform advances the full range of issues people of faith care about. A bright spot in the 2020 election, however, is the wealth of bold proposals to further economic justice. Candidates are offering solutions to many sources of deep economic worry for ordinary families, including wages and livelihood, child care, and health care.

The church’s economic and political tradition, known as Catholic social thought, deplores high inequality, criticizes finance for putting profit before people, and supports taxation to fund programs that meet human needs. Broadly speaking, these views are shared more often by Democrats than by Republicans in the United States, although not all Democrats stand for these values.

Ultimately, Catholic economic thought cannot be labeled progressive, conservative, or even moderate. The best we can say is that the church is passionately in favor of changing what must be changed and preserving what must be preserved, without making halfway measures a virtue in either case.

Still, when it comes to economic issues, certain key convictions are clear. The most important feature of the economy is not how much wealth is being created but how well everyone is doing, including the poorest members of society and those too young, too old, or unable to work. God created us in solidarity with one another, which means our needs and concerns are linked. When we help one another, including by paying taxes, we live out our nature as beings in solidarity.

This primary election season, consider these key issues of economic justice before you make up your mind.

Family livelihood

The church teaches that workers deserve dignified treatment and just wages. A just wage in Catholic thought is not simply the wage a worker accepts but rather the wage that allows a worker and any dependents to meet their basic needs. Today, when a full-time minimum-wage worker cannot afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere in the United States, it’s clear many employers are not paying just wages.

Most Democratic candidates have committed to fight for a national minimum wage of $15 an hour, more than double the current minimum wage of $7.25. A few support a federal jobs guarantee. Catholic social thought recognizes that employers have power over the workers whose wages they pay and finds it amply appropriate for governments to intervene on workers’ behalf.

Families may fail to meet their basic needs through paid work for various reasons—whether because of illness or disability, problems in the labor market, or the need to care for children or vulnerable adults. The church has long understood this and urges societies to support such families through tax-funded government programs.

Both Republican and Democratic candidates generally approve of family tax credits that increase with the number of children, like one President Trump expanded in 2019. This approach raises the question of how families without a wage-earning worker, surely among the most vulnerable, can access needed help.

A bolder proposal seeks to meet basic needs and eliminate bureaucracy by guaranteeing every U.S. adult a “basic income” of $1,000 per month, without the requirement to work or demonstrate need. Championed by 2020 candidate Andrew Yang, the proposal draws support from economists across the political spectrum. As Yang points out, a universal basic income would support adults in the valuable unpaid work they do, such as in-home family care. This insight embodies a core value of Catholic social thought: Work is not limited to earning wages outside the home. Work, in the sense of productive, purposeful activity, is a universal human responsibility.