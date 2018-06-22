Catholic leaders condemn family separation at the border

As religious leaders around the United Sates publicly condemn the Trump administration’s defense and continued mishandling of the immoral situation unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border, where more than 2,300 children were separated from their parents in recent weeks, migrant parents and their children await their uncertain reunions. Even after President Trump’s executive order retreating on his administration’s practice, asylum-seekers are left with an uncertain and unclear plan on how to track down their children, many of whom have been relocated and are now separated from their parents by thousands of miles.

Father Rosendo Urrabazo, provincial superior of the Claretian Missionaries USA-Canada province (who publish U.S. Catholic magazine), has also issued a statement denouncing what Pope Francis has also called an “immoral” policy of separating children from their parents and families. Watch the statement here.

Image: Flickr cc via Geraint Rowland