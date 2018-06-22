US Catholic Faith in Real Life

Catholic leaders condemn family separation at the border

‘Our country is better than this.’

As religious leaders around the United Sates publicly condemn the Trump administrations defense and continued mishandling of the immoral situation unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border, where more than 2,300 children were separated from their parents in recent weeks, migrant parents and their children await their uncertain reunions. Even after President Trumpexecutive order retreating on his administrationpracticeasylum-seekers are left with an uncertain and unclear plan on how to track down their children, many of whom have been relocated and are now separated from their parents by thousands of miles

Father Rosendo Urrabazo, provincial superior of the Claretian Missionaries USA-Canada province (who publish U.S. Catholic magazine), has also issued a statement denouncing what Pope Francis has also called an “immoral” policy of separating children from their parents and families. Watch the statement here

Friday, June 22, 2018
