The Olympian who inspires youth to run toward their dreams

Dee Salukombo has run through it all—from a country ravaged by war to the rubber track of the United States to the Rio Olympics and back. Yet Salukombo is not running alone. Along his journey he empowers youth in the Democratic Republic of Congo to overcome the threat of war.

In 1988 Salukombo was born in the village of Kirotshe in Northern Congo. “We had a very good life,” he says of his family. “Until the war started.”

Congo has faced an ongoing string of wars, raging for control of a country rich with natural resources. The conflicts have killed more than 5 million people between 1994 and 2003.

Salukombo’s father became a target during one of the wars. He fled the country for nearby Uganda. Salukombo, his mother, and his six brothers and sisters had to stay behind. His mother would work 16-hour days. The days she came home with bags in her hand meant the family would eat, he says.

Refugees have a fraction of a fraction’s chance of making it to the United States. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates there are more than 65 million displaced people in the world. The United States settled nearly 85,000 people in 2016, meaning a refugee has one-tenth of a percent chance of coming to the United States.

Salukombo recognized his luck when Catholic Charities helped him settle in Cleveland. On his first day of school, his teacher gave him a textbook to take home for studying. That was a life-changing moment, he says.

“That was the first time I owned any type of textbook,” he says. “Up until that point, all that I learned was something that my teachers wrote on blackboards and I had to copy in my notes.”

He graduated at the top of his class. Between studying sessions in high school, he fostered a love of running, too. His abilities on the track and cross-country courses landed him a position on the team at Denison University, a Division III school south of Cleveland.

Salukombo was a “once-in-a-lifetime runner,” his coach Phil Torrens says. He was the most accomplished runner Torrens coached during his nearly 40-year career, earning six All-American honors. “He is probably the most appreciative person I’ve ever met,” Torrens says. “When he met up with people, they were his friend forever. And likewise.”

Salukombo was more than an athlete to him. Torrens and his wife lost their 24-year-old son in a car crash the summer before Salukombo joined the team. “Dee helped us through that time,” says Sarah, Phil’s wife. “He filled a void for us, in that regard.”

After Salukombo graduated from Denison with a degree in chemistry, he set his sights on his next act: the Olympics.