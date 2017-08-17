The college freshman’s spiritual packing list

I basically lived at Bed Bath & Beyond in the weeks before moving to college. From memo boards to mini fridges, shower caddies to twin XL sheets, the home goods giant had everything I could possibly need—or at least everything my school’s residential life office told me I needed. Most of it turned out to be helpful at one point or another. (The pink toolbox was a lifesaver on move-out day.) But the items I treasured most in my dorm room were not made of colorful plastic. Instead they pointed me towards something even more important than a college degree: my faith life.

Here are three tips for exploring your faith in college, along with a few items for your spiritual packing list:

First, honor your past. You have at least 18 years’ worth of people rooting you on from home. To keep your family and friends close, consider packing:

Family keepsake : For many, our families are the ones who introduced us to faith and brought us to church on Sundays. Deck your dorm room with something that reminds you of your family, like a photograph from the Christmas party, a necklace your cousin gave you, or some trinket your grandpa put out every summer. When I left for college, my mom wrote out the bedtime prayer we prayed together growing up and framed it. Each night before I fell asleep, I was reminded of the love that surrounds me.

Second, be present to your present. Opportunities abound in college. Dive right in with the help of these few things:

Lock box : You may want a private place to store your passport and other valuables, but I’m suggesting the lockbox also hold something else: your cell phone. It’s easy to get glued to the screen and totally miss the fun in front of you. My Lenten practice during senior year was to put my phone away every night after 8:00 p.m. and not look at it again until the next morning. (Locking it away helped avoid the temptation!) Not only did I sleep much better, but I could be more attentive to my roommates.

Finally, trust your future. Who knows what will happen during these college years and beyond? Position yourself to be open to God’s call for you with three useful items:

Calendar : Schedule time with God. It may sound silly, but between classes, jobs, extracurriculars, and social time, days in college can get filled up very fast. Like any strong friendship, a relationship with God takes time to develop. Discerning God’s call takes space to listen and time to talk with God. I had a classmate who used to block off every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:00–4:30 p.m. for God. He scheduled it in his calendar to be sure it happened.

Image: Flickr cc via Nicholas Huk