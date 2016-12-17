A reflection for Advent: You are the beloved

Looking for a daily devotion during Advent? Every day U.S. Catholic will bring you words of wisdom and questions for reflection from different spiritual writers. Click here to get them delivered to your inbox daily!

But what I would like to say is that the spiritual life is a life in which you gradually learn to listen to a voice that says something else, that says, “You are the beloved and on you my favour rests.”... I want you to hear that voice. It is not a very loud voice because it is an intimate voice. It comes from a very deep place. It is soft and gentle. I want you to gradually hear that voice. We both have to hear that voice and to claim for ourselves that that voice speaks the truth, our truth. It tells us who we are.

Henri Nouwen, Life of the Beloved: Spiritual Living in a Secular World (The Crossroad Publishing Company)

Reflection question:

1. Do you know Jesus calls you his beloved? How have you rejected God’s favor?

2. Paul has been called a disciple of grace. How can you also be a disciple of grace?