A reflection for Advent: A tale as old as time

The Jewish people believe that long, long ago, before time started, God was lonely and didn’t have anyone to tell stories to, so God made us. The Jews believe that the history of the world is the stories of God coming true. As Christians we too believe that these stories proclaimed every Sunday morning are the stories of God, but sometimes we believe the stories and sometimes we don’t. Sometimes we believe the stories when we’re small, and then we don’t believe them so much when we get older. But every year in Advent the old stories come round again and we are called to listen afresh, wide-eyed, hopeful. We are asked to become as children again—but this time aware, awakened—and believe in outrageous miracles that have happened in history and continue to happen.

Megan McKenna, in Mary, Shadow of Grace (New City Press)

Reflection questions:

1. What stories did you believe when you were small but have doubts about now? What stories have you held on to?

2. What has your adult awareness brought to these stories? How have they deepened in meaning?