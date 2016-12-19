A reflection for Advent: The beauty of silence

Looking for a daily devotion during Advent? Every day U.S. Catholic will bring you words of wisdom and questions for reflection from different spiritual writers. Click here to get them delivered to your inbox daily!

In silence we hear so much that is beautiful. The other day I saw a young mother who said, “The happiest hour of the day is that early morning hour when I lie and listen to the baby practicing sounds and words. She has such a gentle little voice.”

St. James says, “If any man offend not in word, the same is a perfect man.” And how much more women need this gift of silence. It is something to be prayed for. Our Lady certainly had it. How little of her there is in the Gospel, and yet all generations have called her blessed.

“Behold, how small a fire, how great a forest it kindles. And the tongue is a fire, the very world of iniquity. The tongue is placed among our members, defiling the whole body, and setting on fire the course of our life, being itself set on fire by hell. For every kind of beast and bird and serpent and the rest is tamed and has been tamed by mankind. But the tongue no man can tame—it is a restless evil, full of deadly poison.

With it we bless God the Father; and with it we curse men, who have been made in the image and likeness of God.” (James 3:5–9)

To love with understanding and without understanding. To love blindly, and to folly. To see only what is lovable. To think only on these things. To see the best in everyone, their virtues rather than their faults. To see Christ in them.

Dorothy Day, On Pilgrimage (Eerdman’s)

Reflection questions:

1. How has silence deepened your reflection during this Advent season?

2. Has silence helped you to see Christ in all?