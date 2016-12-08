A reflection for Advent: ‘I am coming to dwell among you’

Looking for a daily devotion during Advent? Every day U.S. Catholic will bring you words of wisdom and questions for reflection from different spiritual writers. Click here to get them delivered to your inbox daily!

Come then, Lord my God, teach my heart where and how to seek you, where and how to find you.

Lord, if you are not present here, where, since you are absent, shall I look for you? On the other hand, if you are everywhere why then, since you are present, do I not see you? But surely you dwell in light inaccessible. And where is this inaccessible light, or how can I approach the inaccessible light? Or who shall lead me and take me into it that I may see you in it? Again, by what signs, under what aspect, shall I seek you? Never have I seen you, Lord my God, I do not know your face.

St. Anselm, Prosologion 1

Reflection Questions:

1. Where do you find God is dwelling in your life? Is God accessible to you? How do you find God?

2. Are there unexpected places God might be dwelling?

3. How should we live if God is dwelling among us?