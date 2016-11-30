A reflection for Advent: ‘Blessed Are You Who Bear the Light’
Blessed are you who bear the light in unbearable times.
Article Your Faith
Blessed are you
who bear the light
in unbearable times,
who testify
to its endurance
amid the unendurable,
who bear witness
to its persistence
when everything seems
in shadow
and grief.
Blessed are you
in whom
the light lives,
in whom
the brightness blazes—
your heart
a chapel,
an altar where
in the deepest night
can be seen
the fire that
shines forth in you
in unaccountable faith
in stubborn hope
in love that illumines
every broken thing
it finds.
©Jan Richardson. janrichardson.com.
Reflection questions:
1. Who might need you to hold the light for them this Advent season? What does that look like?
2. Who holds the light for you?
Published:
Wednesday, November 30, 2016