A reflection for Advent: ‘Blessed Are You Who Bear the Light’

Blessed are you

who bear the light

in unbearable times,

who testify

to its endurance

amid the unendurable,

who bear witness

to its persistence

when everything seems

in shadow

and grief.

Blessed are you

in whom

the light lives,

in whom

the brightness blazes—

your heart

a chapel,

an altar where

in the deepest night

can be seen

the fire that

shines forth in you

in unaccountable faith

in stubborn hope

in love that illumines

every broken thing

it finds.

©Jan Richardson. janrichardson.com.

Reflection questions:

1. Who might need you to hold the light for them this Advent season? What does that look like?

2. Who holds the light for you?