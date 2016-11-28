A reflection for Advent: Madeleine L'Engle

Looking for a daily devotion during Advent? Every day U.S. Catholic will bring you words of wisdom and q​uestions for reflection from different spiritual writers. Click here to get them delivered to your inbox daily!

Today

we walked in the woods

in the snow

and the trees were dark

and their branches were bare.

I put my arms around a tree

and listened

and I could hear the tree,

inside,

living,

waiting,

for the time when God

will bring it back to green. Do

you do that for us, too, Lord,

when we grow old and bare?

By Madeleine L’Engle, Anytime Prayers (Harold Shaw Publishers)

Reflection questions:

1. What does Advent mean to you?

2. All of creation participates in the expectation of Advent. What can you learn about Advent by taking a walk in the woods, watching the birds outside your front window, or even simply contemplating the greenery of your Christmas tree?