A reflection for Advent: Madeleine L'Engle
All of creation participates in the expectation of Advent.
Today
we walked in the woods
in the snow
and the trees were dark
and their branches were bare.
I put my arms around a tree
and listened
and I could hear the tree,
inside,
living,
waiting,
for the time when God
will bring it back to green. Do
you do that for us, too, Lord,
when we grow old and bare?
By Madeleine L’Engle, Anytime Prayers (Harold Shaw Publishers)
Reflection questions:
1. What does Advent mean to you?
2. All of creation participates in the expectation of Advent. What can you learn about Advent by taking a walk in the woods, watching the birds outside your front window, or even simply contemplating the greenery of your Christmas tree?