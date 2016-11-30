A reflection for Advent: In the beginning

Looking for a daily devotion during Advent? Every day U.S. Catholic will bring you words of wisdom and q​uestions for reflection from different spiritual writers. Click here to get them delivered to your inbox daily!

The house lights go off and the footlights come on. Even the chattiest stop chattering as they wait in darkness for the curtain to rise. In the orchestra pit, the violin bows are poised. The conductor has raised his baton.

In the silence of a midwinter dusk, there is far off in the deeps of it somewhere a sound so faint that for all you can tell it may be only the sound of the silence itself. You hold your breath to listen.

You walk up the steps to the front door. The empty windows at either side of it tell you nothing, or almost nothing. For a second you catch a whiff of some fragrance that reminds you of a place you’ve never been and a time you have no words for. You are aware of the beating of your heart.

The extraordinary thing that is about to happen is matched only by the extraordinary moment just before it happens. Advent is the name of that moment.

By Frederick Buechner, from Whistling in the Dark: A Doubter’s Dictionary (HarperCollins)

Reflection questions:

1. When have you known in your life that something wonderful was coming? What did it feel like to anticipate what was to come? Were you excited? Nervous? Afraid?

2. What are you waiting for God to do in your life right now? How does it feel to wait?